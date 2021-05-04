Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $505.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

