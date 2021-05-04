Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.71

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.71 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 98.90 ($1.29). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,401,346 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.71. The company has a market capitalization of £833.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

