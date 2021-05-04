Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PMOIY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

