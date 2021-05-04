Premium Brands (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$121.23 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$74.84 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.