Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.96 million.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 33,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

