Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PFG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

