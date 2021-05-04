Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,228 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 93,613 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $36.18.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.