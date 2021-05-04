Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $82,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $301.67 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $309.65. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

