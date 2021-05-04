Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

