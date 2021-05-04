Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,788 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

