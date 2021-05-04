Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after buying an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 82,518 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 926,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period.

VNLA stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

