Probity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,982 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

