Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $326,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.