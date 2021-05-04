Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

