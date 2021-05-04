Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.