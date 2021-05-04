Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.
Shares of STZ stock opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.
In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.
