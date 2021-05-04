Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $639,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,041,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,457,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,948.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

