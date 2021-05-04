Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce $26.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.75 million and the highest is $28.86 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $128.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.76 million to $137.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.63 million, with estimates ranging from $164.79 million to $190.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

