Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

