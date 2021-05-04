ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Position Raised by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 10.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $56,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. 111,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.21. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

