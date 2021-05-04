ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

