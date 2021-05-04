Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRLB opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

