Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,039. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

