PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.91.

PTCT stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 54,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

