pulltherug.finance Price Reaches $15.68 on Top Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $15.68 or 0.00028971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $147,957.03 and $4,142.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00088104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00862954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.21 or 0.09947291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00101435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00045011 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.