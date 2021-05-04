PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Brian P. Anderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PHM opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.