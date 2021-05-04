Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $780.80 million and $50.73 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00266029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.34 or 0.01153765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00737876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,412.42 or 0.99595328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

