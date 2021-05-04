Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $15.55 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $9,913.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.55 or 0.00028522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.63 or 0.01165612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00734736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,446.51 or 0.99843486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

