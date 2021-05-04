Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OPKO Health, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

