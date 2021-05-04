Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted by Analyst

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

