Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BGC Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

