Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Decreased by B. Riley

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $136.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

