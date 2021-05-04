Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

SIX stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

