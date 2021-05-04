Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.