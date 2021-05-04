Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.