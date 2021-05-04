Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Tenaris stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

