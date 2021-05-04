Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

CAKE stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.