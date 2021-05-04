Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

TKR stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. The Timken has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,660 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Timken by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth $407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth $298,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

