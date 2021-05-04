Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.61 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.