Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised by Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $448.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

