Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Q2 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

QTWO opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock valued at $19,348,503 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Q2 by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Q2 by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,030,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.