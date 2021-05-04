Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

AMD opened at $78.55 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,123,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.