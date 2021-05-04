Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.