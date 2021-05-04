Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

ENPH stock opened at $136.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

