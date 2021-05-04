QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

