QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 263,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

