QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $169,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,703 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.70. 152,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

