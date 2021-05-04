Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 million-$984 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.57 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,561. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.