QuantumScape (QS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

QS opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

