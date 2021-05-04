Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at C$170,007.25.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

