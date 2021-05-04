Quidel (QDEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quidel stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.97.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

